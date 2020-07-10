Some Progressives use the Democratic Party as a “flag of convenience." They enter Democratic primaries to get that nomination while publicly confirming they are really Progressives. Their manipulative behavior makes it harder for a lifelong Democrat to win their own party’s nomination.
In campaign finance filings of July 1, Auditor Doug Hoffer and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman identify as both Progressives and Democrats even though rules require a candidate must choose one party for the primary. Both of these candidates are on the Democratic primary ballot but have sought and received the endorsement of the Progressive Party despite the presence of other candidates on that party’s ballots.
And there are other elements to this opportunism by Progressives. Democratic primary candidates for statewide offices usually refrain from endorsing candidates in other races so that the primary voters can decide. But Zuckerman provided email lists to Hoffer for use in campaign emails. I have a screen shot showing these lists. The Hoffer campaign filing shows he donated money to his campaign to pay for Zuckerman mailing lists, several weeks after the lists were used and after inquiries had been made about this collaboration. Did he always intend to pay for the lists even though there were no funds to do so? Were any of the names on the lists provided by Zuckerman from the Vermont Democratic Party? If so, does that violate the contract provision that prohibits sharing that voter information?
The exploitation of the primary process by these Progressives is profoundly unfair, and a disservice to Democratic voters.
Rep. Cynthia Browning
Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.