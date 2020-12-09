In his commentary (“Governor misguided, despotic,” Dec. 4), Bob Orleck writes that President-elect Biden won the presidency “through a fraudulent and stolen election …”
In a democracy that has sustained itself through quadrennial elections for 232 years, that’s an extremely serious charge, so it is Mr. Orleck’s responsibility to provide us — not in vague generalities, but precisely and explicitly — his evidence for making it.
Will Lindner
Barre Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.