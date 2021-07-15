Driving through Barre recently with a friend, I pointed out the intersection of South Main and Quarry Hill and remarked it was due for a $4.75 million upgrade. Can you imagine how far that money could go to improving city streets?
I am beyond belief. I hope all the future infrastructure projects recently touted are not as ludicrous, or we are in for a rough ride.
Carol Ellison
Barre
