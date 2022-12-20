Reading yesterday’s paper inspired me to write this letter of appreciation for your consistent and creative coverage of Vermont and local news.
This particular issue (Wednesday, Dec. 14) included the terrific front-page photo and article on our new amendments to the Vermont Constitution; national coverage of “Biden Signs Gay Marriage Bill;” a letter to the editor continuing a debate on the existence of God; a feature story on the Barre school lunch lady dressed like a strawberry (who knows all the kids in the school); and staff writer Tom Haley’s nostalgic and very informative feature on contemporary and historical highlights of basketball at Twinfield-Cabot High School. Thanks also from this long-term rural subscriber for timely delivery by U.S. mail. Keep up the excellent journalism.
