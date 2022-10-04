John Nassivera accuses biology teachers of failing to keep up with recent findings in genetics, which he says demonstrates that evolution is guided by information from God in DNA.

According to Nassivera, even England's "most famous atheist," Andrew Flew, is coming around to that way of thinking. It is encouraging to learn that Flew is still capable of changing his mind after being dead for 12 years, but I hope biology teachers will not be so easily swayed.

