John Nassivera accuses biology teachers of failing to keep up with recent findings in genetics, which he says demonstrates that evolution is guided by information from God in DNA.
According to Nassivera, even England's "most famous atheist," Andrew Flew, is coming around to that way of thinking. It is encouraging to learn that Flew is still capable of changing his mind after being dead for 12 years, but I hope biology teachers will not be so easily swayed.
They should first get some scientific evidence on which of the thousands of gods throughout history have been responsible for directing evolution. Nassivera believes there was only one god (which makes him just slightly less atheistic than Flew). But since he argues that all information must come from somewhere else, wouldn't God have gotten its transformation from another god with even more information?
While waiting for an answer, biology teachers will be wise to continue teaching the most reasonable explanation of evolution, which is increasingly supported by genetic evidence: Information in DNA comes from the environment as it favors the individuals that have the random mutations that contribute to fitness.
The writer is a professor emeritus of biological science.
