Some of your letters to the editor are informative and thought-provoking and some are way out in left/right field. Mr. Laramie’s letter regarding euthanasia is not even in the ballpark. To rattle off a litany of statistics to justify the killing of another human being is ludicrous. The accumulation of money (root of all evil) as a purpose for human existence and killing a person so the heirs can get all that accumulated money is a vile form of justification.
Mr. Laramie uses the example of children (whether many or one) taking care of aging and debilitated parent(s) who are suffering at the end of their lives. Who took care of the children during all the trials and tribulations of their lives as they were growing up? Is there a point where a child should be discarded when he/she becomes a drain on assets?
