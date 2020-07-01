I want to ask a question. What will happen to those who were called “essential workers” during the first round of COVID-19 as we gradually re-open the spigots again? Together with our selfless and valiant frontline health care and mental health workers, these essential workers saved our lives during the first round of this pandemic. Without the cashiers, the child care workers, grocery-store workers, homeless shelter and nursing home staff, trash collectors and so on, how would we have survived these past few months?
Yet in that distant life before COVID-19, so many of these workers were hardly considered "essential.” Most were on the margins, not deemed worthy enough for health insurance, livable wages, paid family/sick leave, vacation pay, a good retirement program that is not outright robbery like the 401k, and so on and so on, all enjoyed by the higher-ups. Will we reward them for putting their lives on the line for us by returning them into the margins again?
So far, it seems like it — once again, treating these formerly “essential workers,” as essential to our society seems like it will draw the usual cries from our business, cultural and political leaders that it will “harm the Vermont economy.” After risking their lives for us, often with little or no protection provided by their employers against the virus, they deserve better than to once again have to fight for democracy and respect against neglect and austerity programs.
Walter Carpenter
Montpelier
