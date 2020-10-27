I was just reading on Front Porch Forum an ad looking for preschool teachers from all over the state. As I was reading it, I realized that, ironically, it's easier (and better pay) to get a job as a para or sub – you only need 48 credits (in anything) to get those jobs.
I really think they should've said day care was one of the essential jobs when the pandemic struck. After all, how does anyone go to work without day care? They keep talking about something happening with pay and with health care but, sadly, nothing ever does.
Why would anyone want a minimum wage job with no benefits and so much responsibility? Oh, right – women, not men.
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
