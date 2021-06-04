Jim Sabataso’s article (Schools consider equity plans, June 3) mentions Rutland School Board member Tricia O’Conner’s concerns about where all of this is headed. Ms. O’Conner is quoted as preferring hiring decisions based upon merit, as opposed to race, gender or some other characteristic unrelated to the actual job. Good for her.
In the first half of the 20th century those on the left — disciples of Karl Marx — told us human behavior was governed by economics — the working class oppressed by capitalists. Those on the right told us human behavior was governed by genetics, ultimately justifying mass genocide of the ‘inferior’ races and individuals. Both were lies. Human behavior is governed by what we believe.
The lie of the Right was thought dead — or at least, dying — with the end of World War II. But amazingly, it has now been resurrected by the 21st century Left in the form of critical race theory and, apparently, “equity.” The foundation of this belief system is we are all defined by our race or some other characteristic over which we have no control. We are no longer individuals to be judged on our behavior or character, but members of oppressed or oppressor groups by birth. Notwithstanding the laudable motives of equity proponents, this fusion of Marxism and racism will, if unchallenged, inevitably lead to reliving the darkest days of the 20th century.
Thank you, Tricia O’Conner, for questioning the justification of so-called “equity plans.” We need more officeholders like you.
Jeffrey Wennberg
Rutland
