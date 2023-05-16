Eighty-three percent of Vermont’s Grade 4 students with disabilities can’t read, compared to just 27% of students without disabilities (2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress).

Timothy Shanahan’s “Is Emily Hanford Right?” education blog observes: “I’m willing to entertain the idea that all children learn differently. If that is the case, then why aren’t these critics up in arms about programs that omit or minimize phonics given that research has found such omissions to be especially harmful to our most vulnerable children? Their position seems to be not just inconsistent, but hardhearted and downright mean.”

