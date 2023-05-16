Eighty-three percent of Vermont’s Grade 4 students with disabilities can’t read, compared to just 27% of students without disabilities (2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress).
Timothy Shanahan’s “Is Emily Hanford Right?” education blog observes: “I’m willing to entertain the idea that all children learn differently. If that is the case, then why aren’t these critics up in arms about programs that omit or minimize phonics given that research has found such omissions to be especially harmful to our most vulnerable children? Their position seems to be not just inconsistent, but hardhearted and downright mean.”
G. Reid Lyon and Vinita Chhabra, "The Science of Reading Research," Educational Leadership 61(6), 2004, state: “Current instructional practices and policies are failing our most vulnerable students. How many more children need to fail before we realize that human potential and life are too precious to risk on the basis of untested beliefs and opinions about what works?
"Any other helping profession would respond to a persistent problem such as pervasive reading failure — a problem that deeply affects the quality of life — by objectively and relentlessly identifying the causes of the failure and systematically developing solutions. The scientific method would typically inform this response to system failure. This method has solved many of the world’s thorniest medical mysteries — mysteries just as complex as learning to read.
"Current research has shown that basing our instructional practices and policies on converging scientific evidence will result in significantly more students learning to read proficiently. As more students learn to read, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, we hope that the tendency within education to embrace instructional fads will give way to more effective practices based on solid, scientific research.”
Let’s train teachers to use evidence-based methods that work for all children.
Mack and Cynthia Gardner-Morse
