Watching a bit of Bill Maher discussing "equality of outcomes" rather than "equality of opportunities," I marvel at his lack of nuance and understanding.
For example, he discussed how many people wanted all kids to get trophies and the Grammys. The reason many people want all the kids to get trophies isn't "equality of outcomes," the reason is to teach cooperation over competition toward survival of the species. And, Bill Maher holding up the Grammy awards as meritocracy is just what rich people say about rigged systems like our economic system is rigged for the rich — maybe not the Bill Mahers of the world but their progeny.
The fact is, people aren't fighting for "equality of outcomes." No. People are fighting for a floor on outcomes so people aren't starving and begging on the streets or committing crimes and harming others or all the other acts desperation may result in. The reason people fight for a floor on outcomes — their humanity and their God.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
