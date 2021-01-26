The past year has shown on television the difficulty the police have had in apprehending people while on camera with deadly results to the suspect. This has led me to a new acronym, STO, or stop, talk, and obey when a policeman is questioning you.
I understand the police are here to protect and serve. So, when we teach the youth to stop, drop, and roll when they are on fire, maybe we should also teach them to stop, talk, and obey when a police officer asks them to. If they can do this, they may save themselves from a lot of trouble and everyone else, as well. Peace!
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
