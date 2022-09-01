Americans are bombarded daily that fossils fuels will destroy our Earth, that windmills, electric cars and solar will save the planet. Recent congressional action allocates trillions promoting this anti-fossil fuel agenda that will raise energy costs, make taxpayers poorer and threaten the fossil fuel industry’s existence.

The green ideologues gaslight the evils of fossil emissions to reshape public policy. They’ve blocked development of new fossil fuel sources, closed power plants and refineries, and halted infrastructure development. States are also requiring power companies to increase alternative energy sources without understanding the unintended consequences like inability to meet energy shortages and higher gas prices.

