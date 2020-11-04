I was in Lyndonville last weekend and picked up a copy of the Caledonian Record. Two full pages of the paper contained letters to the editor endorsing local and national candidates for elected office. (The Record has not reduced its page size — this is a lot of letters.) I disagreed with over half of the letter writers, but it was an impressive display of democratic engagement.
Hosting — and encouraging — political discussions would seem to be a core function of a newspaper. I realize The Times Argus is looking to create new revenue streams, but requiring payment for posting a letter expressing support for a candidate has closed a vital platform for political expression.
Before the next election cycle, I hope you will reconsider your position on publishing letters endorsing political candidates.
Martin Hahn
Barre Town
