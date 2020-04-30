Our policies dealing with COVID-19 acted upon worst-case scenario computer modeling. We now have actual data, information and statistics.
Sweden had no lockdown. Eight U.S. states from North Dakota to Arkansas had no lockdown. The stats and data show their case and death rates are similar to like locations that did lock down. Their key was to protect the vulnerable populations and practice smart voluntary interaction (masks, not congregating in large groups) and hygiene practices (hand washing, no face touching). Their economies are not in peril. Their government debt is not astronomical due to loss of tax revenue. Their people still have individual civil liberties that have not been infringed upon.
I think it is time to end forced, government-mandated/ordered lockdowns in Vermont. Free people can stay home if they wish.
Carl Parton
Berlin
