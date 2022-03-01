I’m not surprised that many Republicans are trying to blame Biden for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The more people they can get to believe that’s true, or even to discuss whether it’s true, the fewer people will be talking about the likelihood Putin was induced to risk the invasion by the drumbeat of pro-Russian opinions cascading nonstop from Trump, Fox and a whole host of politicians and public figures of the Republican/conservative/fascist persuasion.
Putin obviously is very aware that approval of him and Russia has grown immensely during the past several years. He is aware that several segments of America’s far right have publicly portrayed Russia as a better and more moral society than America. Surely, Putin is aware that many of the “white nationalists” marching in Charlottesville were chanting “Russia is our friend.”
Putin’s obviously aware that Trump and his millions of worshipers admire him, that Trump had already weakened the unity of NATO, and that Biden’s response to an invasion has to take those things into account.
Does anyone actually think all of this wouldn’t give Putin the idea that this is a great time to flex some military muscle and acquire some territory at the same time? Not to mention the invasion is likely to damage Biden politically and work to the advantage of Trump, whom Putin would love to see back in the White House.
Lee Russ
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.