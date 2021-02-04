As we are now half way through the winter and still in the first 100 days of this president, this phrase sticks in my mind from year's past. This was said by retired Col. Joseph Acinapura many years ago when he was campaigning for state Legislature in Vermont: "Great things happened when people are given the responsibility, the authority and the opportunity." So I encourage everyone at the local, state and federal level to put legs to these words.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
