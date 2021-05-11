"Closed because no one wants to work" — I've seen this sign multiple times in the past months. Let it be clear, its not that no one wants to work, it's not because of unemployment benefits, it's because your store is offering $10/hour with no benefits during a pandemic and workers are learning the value of their labor.
Your infantile understanding of the relationship between wage labor and capital ownership is no excuse for your inability to move with the market you so willingly support. Your business model is not sustainable, and that falls on you, the owner. Workers are telling you the price at which they will sell you their labor is higher than what you are offering.
But all I hear and read are business owners complaining they are no longer able to low-ball and exploit workers as they could in the past. Well, they have two choices: Pay the workers who create all the product and profit they so enjoy the fruits of, or be forced out for their exploitative tendencies.
B.T. Henry
Rutland
