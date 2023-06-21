Emperor has no clothes

On the evening of Aug. 8, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned the presidency. He acknowledged some of his judgments “were wrong,” and he expressed contrition, saying: “I deeply regret any injuries that may have been done in the course of the events that led to this decision.” He made no mention, however, of the articles of impeachment pending against him. On that summer night, my father broke down in tears, but he never forsook his dear leader. Nixon was his man to the bitter end.