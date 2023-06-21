On the evening of Aug. 8, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned the presidency. He acknowledged some of his judgments “were wrong,” and he expressed contrition, saying: “I deeply regret any injuries that may have been done in the course of the events that led to this decision.” He made no mention, however, of the articles of impeachment pending against him. On that summer night, my father broke down in tears, but he never forsook his dear leader. Nixon was his man to the bitter end.
My father was a chest-pounding, self-described “White Anglo-Saxon Protestant” and damned proud of it. He had donated $12,000 (about $74,000 in today’s money) to the Committee to Re-elect the President (whose creepy acronym was CREEP). After Nixon resigned, Dad subsequently went bankrupt, leaving my little sister and me to fend for ourselves as high-schoolers (our mother was dead). We went to live with friends while he worked on drinking himself to death.
Today, Republicans know their emperor is really naked, but they like all the brutish stuff he did in office and identify with him. They are too stuck in their illusion to see reality. If they acknowledged their ex-president is really a criminal, they would be tainted by the same stupidity brush as the emperor. So they just go along with the lie, because, to declare it a lie, would be too painful and the dark brush would tar them as well.
Everywhere you go, there are people who identify more with their resentment than they do anything else. They would rather sacrifice their own families than to declare their emperor has no clothes. It’s the duty of the rest of us to keep speaking truth to their faces.