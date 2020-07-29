It is imperative that the next coronavirus stimulus package include debt relief for college graduates who are saddled with an unnecessary burden of student-loan debt. It's the morally right thing to do — but it's also deeply pragmatic. Eliminating student debt means millions of Americans can better use the funds they save on student loans to prop up small business and support our communities.
Matthew Polk
Montpelier
