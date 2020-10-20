The Donald is recognized worldwide as a blowhard and liar - over 2,000 lies documented since July; laughed at to his face at the UN and in European capitals; embraced only by Putin and other dictators.
His corrupt minion is doing everything he can to dismantle the workings of the U.S. Postal Service - removing mail sorting machines; delaying our mail.
His GOP partners in crime are working overtime to disenfranchise American voters - one ballot box per county? Really? Yes; huge lines to vote in minority areas; fear of COVID-19 for poll workers because his voters don’t believe in science or masks; lying about the history of voter fraud, lying about mail-in ballots. “Extensive research reveals that fraud is very rare. Yet repeated, false allegations of fraud can make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to participate in elections,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.
The bankrupt adulterer thinks plots to harm political opponents and intimidate voters at the polls are representative of American values.
The national GOP has a history of stealing elections and their state-controlling cronies gerrymander to absurdities.
"My own signature has changed markedly over the years." If Americans are losing faith, it is because of the actions of Putin’s boy, the national GOP and, embarrassingly, the misnamed Ethan Allen Institute.
Sign me as one who believes in Vermont and our institutions. Please stop pushing false narratives. The last thing we need is more "bipartisan" groups with local "Moscow Mitches" blocking anything that is good for America.
Michael Meninger
Worcester
