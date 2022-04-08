This writer has serious disagreements with the letter penned by Mr. Tomkinson. I will not get into specifics as that certainly would cause a nonprint situation. The real proof of all of the comments that could be said, but are not, will manifest in the next two elections. The results of those will be set in stone, like the last one was.
This November election coming up will be a tone setter for the one two years later, much the same as ’78 and ’80 when Jimmy Carter was president.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
