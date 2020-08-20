It was delightful to see Sen. Sanders standing with David Zuckerman reading out Vermont's votes for both Biden and Sanders last night! What a difference from last time when Obama's failure to create the single-payer health care plan that many thought he had promised, led to the election of Trump, who also promised health care for all, but failed even more drastically than Obama. We need to take on the private hospital, insurance and pharmaceutical company interests to get true equity. But first, we must get rid of the No. 1 enemy of the people by electing a moderate as our next president, former vice president Joseph Biden.
Mary Alice Bisbee
Montpelier
(0) comments
