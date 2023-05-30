I have been thinking about the commentary of Charles Laramie, published May 25, regarding end-of-life choices. He raises several important issues: the enormous cost of elder care, which can completely absorb the savings of individuals and negatively impact the financial security of family members who render assistance; and, poor quality of life for elders, especially those suffering from dementia.
Solving these problems will require sustained personal and political effort from us all. Something each of us can do right away is write thoughtful advance care directives, including specific dementia-related provisions (there are examples online), and share these with our health care providers and loved ones. Then, together, we need to exert sustained political pressure to broaden the social safety net so that society as a whole bears the cost of elder care, and individuals and families are protected from severe financial repercussions. At the same time, we need to ensure our assisted living and nursing homes provide high-quality care. Also, as Vermonters, we need to make medical aid in dying (which is legal here for the terminally ill) available to people who suffer dementia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.