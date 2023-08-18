As an alternative to those who want a surfing experience on an inland lake, I think eFoils are a good substitute for the following reasons.
At between $4,000 and $13,000, they are cheaper to own and operate. They are powered by a rechargeable lithium battery; no gas or oil, so no pollution. They leave no wake, whether up on the wing-shaped foil or not. They are safely operated by an individual, as opposed to requiring a driver and lookout person. Lastly, they make no noise other than a hum of the prop turning underwater.