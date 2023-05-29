In American society, which largely cherishes a perceived right to own guns, top-down "gun control" is both a lazy and an ineffective option for stopping gun murders. It is also dangerously divisive and probably unconstitutional, if that factor actually matters to our current legislators and judiciary.

The truly effective strategies, as outlined in The Times Argus ("U.S. cities are reporting fewer killings") consist of vigorous law enforcement and targeted social work. To prevent the horrible killing of children in schools we must spend the money to "harden" school security to the level enjoyed by top corporate executives and political leaders. It works for them, and it would work for our children.

