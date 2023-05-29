In American society, which largely cherishes a perceived right to own guns, top-down "gun control" is both a lazy and an ineffective option for stopping gun murders. It is also dangerously divisive and probably unconstitutional, if that factor actually matters to our current legislators and judiciary.
The truly effective strategies, as outlined in The Times Argus ("U.S. cities are reporting fewer killings") consist of vigorous law enforcement and targeted social work. To prevent the horrible killing of children in schools we must spend the money to "harden" school security to the level enjoyed by top corporate executives and political leaders. It works for them, and it would work for our children.
Statistically, most gun murders are committed by young men, either gang/drug related, or severely impaired by a skewed, mercenary media that glorifies killing. Vigilant policing of urban "hot spots," including profiling and long, firm jail sentences for violent criminals, would immediately reduce "gun violence." So would timely interference by social workers into the lives of the many youths unbalanced by unethical media exploitation.
Of course, there will always be, and have always been, some murders. The usual causes are love triangles, property disputes, and sheer envy of the other person's good fortune. Domestic violence and drunken brawls round out this sorry aspect of human interaction. I'm leaving out the most widespread murders — "wars" for territory or religion.
Based on the data, I'm voting against the global "gun control" grandstanders and, within the limits of decency and democratic principles, I'm voting for the "law and order" candidates.
