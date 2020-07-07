I've been struggling to decide how to push for change around race inequality. One idea I learned about recently struck me. Recently, Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, was asked what is the biggest difference between his experience as a Black person in America vs. in his birth country of South Africa. He referenced The Truth and Reconciliation Commission there that was established post-apartheid in South Africa.
This idea resonates with the training I've been doing to work in community justice as a volunteer. The central idea with that work is also finding a way to honestly discuss what's happened in the past, and sincerely try to make amends for injustice, so people can move forward together. As Mr. Noah said, a commission wouldn't solve everything, but it could help us start having more open conversations about racial justice.
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart also raised some excellent points recently. His comments about the financial equity that has been built by many generations of Americans for their families and communities, but systematically denied to Black people (large examples include the GI Bill and the Homestead Act), is an antidote to the idea that there's some moral inadequacy or lack of effort that explains the statistics showing Black people disproportionately in poverty or involved in crime. Without ever saying the words, he made an excellent argument for reparations. If we want to see equality, we need to fund programs that allow Black people to make up ground in building the financial equity that has been denied to them.
So I'm trying to further educate myself and for now, eagerly watching for opportunities to advance support for reparations, and an American Truth and Reconciliation Commission. I hope some of your readers who aren't already will do the same.
James Sharp
Montpelier
