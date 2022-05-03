Thank you for finally showing some balance in the perspective of your editorial cartoons by publishing the works of Mr. Hitch. I loved his April 28 cartoon in which Democratic donkeys are shown lamenting that the Musk purchase of Twitter would break their parties’ monopoly of social media, causing them to lose elections.
Speaking of balance, his cartoon was adjacent to your editorial entitled “Say It Ain't So,” professing the Musk purchase would result in a new era of censorship.
New? How could you claim its “new” when Twitter, whose employees made 99% of their political contribution to Democrats: (1) has censored a Republican whom approximately 160 million people voted for in the last two presidential elections; (2) banned publication of the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop, now admitted to be true, in order to protect his father’s Democratic candidacy; and (3) after the Musk announcement, flushed more than a million supporters of political conservatives onto its platform after previously “shadow banning” them.
Beware the words “misinformation,” “disinformation,” “hate speech” and “content moderation,” the buzz words used by leftist censors to rationalize their censorship of those who disagree with their political orthodoxy. Open your eyes, editors. The political blinders you and others wear are divisive and, yes, a danger to our democracy. Mr. Hitch’s cartoon was spot on.
Frank P. Urso
Proctor
