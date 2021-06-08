Are the fractures and divisions in America worse today than they were in the 1960s? In the 1960s, no one questioned whether Vietnam existed or claimed the military casualties were really crisis actors. No one claimed China and Venezuela had manipulated the presidential election. No one claimed lizard people were behind the student protests. No one claimed Henry Kissinger tortured babies to stay young.
Divisions based in reality can heal. Real world consequences of policies can be taken into account, new facts added to the discussion; opinions can change, policies can be altered. How do you even talk to those who believe in lizard people and are convinced a now-dead Venezuelan set in motion a plot to take over the entire electoral process in the United States?
Especially when a hefty chunk of the people in elected office believe the imaginary things, and another hefty chunk of them believe the imaginary things for reasons of personal ambition. Now mix in multiple media outlets devoted to convincing their audience the imaginary is real, and the real is merely an elaborate hoax designed to deceive them.
There is a difference between viewing your opponents as naïve, insensitive, greedy or misguided, and viewing them as supernatural demons bent on destroying all that is good while eating you and your children alive.
The fractures and divisions of 2021 extend down into the bedrock that keeps the nation from falling into the molten core below.
Lee Russ
Bennington
