I join with so many who have deep concern for the future of Planet Earth and the miracle of forces that support life here. These systems are in crisis and even though nature is extraordinarily resilient, humans have put the systems we depend on at risk.
Right now, we still have the opportunity to make choices and changes. If we choose to do nothing — and that is a choice, too — we may not have options, but be forced to react to wildfires, tornadoes, droughts, melting glaciers and rising sea levels. Whoops! All of this is already happening.
What to do? What actions can I take? Can I do some things more, other things less and some not at all?
This can be our moment to ‘save the world’ through our individual and collective choices. We can find a way to merge our self interest with Green actions: walk more, drive less and be healthier, hang laundry outside and reduce utility costs, be aware of packaging when making purchases, and reduce the waste stream and the amount of recycling, and many more small and large acts.
If we have financial resources, we can invest in socially responsible business and keep our savings in institutions that do good in our community. We can purchase solar installations, install heat pump technology or have the next big purchase be an electric vehicle or Energy Star appliance. These are choices and investments that will serve us and Earth.
This is about our mindset, our priorities and accepting responsibility and the challenge before us. The smallest, mindful actions can change minds and hearts. Let’s celebrate the miracle of Earth in our decisions, remembering what we do, matters.
Julie Fredette
North Chittenden
