Murders, knifings, criminal gangs, police raids: It all sounds like Chicago in the 1920s, but it’s actually Bennington County in recent months. Almost daily, local papers carry news of another police raid or drug arrest, many linked to Massachusetts-based criminal gangs.

Vermont is a target for drug activity. When there are people who are addicted to controlled substances, they will work with criminals to get their needs fulfilled. As prohibition 100 years ago demonstrated and drug laws demonstrate today, selling illegal substances is a business opportunity for criminals.

