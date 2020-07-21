While Dr. Anthony Fauci is being attacked by charlatans such as Trump, his White House sycophants, economist Peter Navarro, et al, for supposedly making mistakes (what mistakes?) regarding the COVID-19, Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Leahy and the Dems have stood on the sidelines and have watched Fauci get beat up.
Come on, Joe, don't you remember what another Irish politician and member of Parliament, Edmund Burke (1729-1797), said? “Evil is allowed to happen when good men do nothing.”
Dr. Fauci has not only put up with Trump's evil ways for months, he's testified before various congressional committees and has been ridiculed by GOP House and Senate members.
Poll after poll has shown Dr. Fauci's popularity has been much higher than Trump's and that is the problem. The truth hurts. When Trump feels as though he's being upstaged or corrected, he goes on the attack.
Come on, Joe, stop rolling over and playing dead, or we'll all be rolling over in our graves. Attack the devil! If you want to save the republic from the evils being sold by Trumpsters, you need to heavily ramp up your offensive tactic. I suggest you and your people read Rick Wilson's "Everything Trump Touches Dies" (2018) and "Running Against the Devil - A Plot to Save America from Trump - and Democrats From Themselves" (2020). The former Republican operative who was a key player in getting Trump elected, offers warnings Trump and his people will do anything to get Trump reelected, then offers strategies to defeat Trump on Trump's terms.
Bill Walsh
Barre
