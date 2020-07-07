From what I have seen, the narrative supporting face mask use fails to make an important point.
The use of the mask when in close proximity to others is generally described as helping to protect others, as an altruistic thing to do.
It is that, but it is also enlightened self-interest. We all want things to return to as close to normal as possible in this pandemic era. Best way to make sure Vermont can continue on the re-opening path is to continue to fight virus transmission. Key to that is wearing a mask when near others.
Now I know there are many reasons why people do not choose to follow the guidance and use the masks. It doesn't upset me when they don't.
But those who don't wear them on "personal liberty" grounds may only succeed in having less liberty as a result.
Norm Etkind
Woodbury
