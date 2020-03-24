Double speak: The new way to say nothing but make it like you are saying something that has meaning and substance.
For instance, when asked how we should address the viral pandemic, Trump states: “While I believe we have responded quickly, forcefully and with the greatest effort in the history of the world, it is of importance to provide relief for our financial institutions by directing our efforts to promote those core values that make us true Americans, and support our religious institutions that help us believe in belief…”
Precisely.
It has become the new normal, the model of confusion that distracts us from the truth and presents a reality that, like media based commercials, warm us to their sound but bake our minds like the flatbread that they have become.
Double speak, like a diuretic that passes through you while only presenting a result you would rather flush away.
William Gay
Montpelier
