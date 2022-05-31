I have a prediction: in just a few weeks, folks will no longer be talking or stressing about the loss of 21 innocent lives in Uvalde, Texas, because we will have moved on to discussion and analysis of another mass shooting elsewhere in our country. It seems to be the American way.
Meanwhile, politicians will scramble to look effective at stopping this sort of activity by focusing on AR-15 bans, bump stock bans, cartridge holder sizes, school safety protocols, mental health issues, etc. All tinkering around the edges of our real problem— America's gun fetish.
Until we get serious about finding out the real reason why we are the only civilized(?) nation in the world with this problem, the problem will persist. The comparison of gun deaths and mass shootings in the U.S. to those in England, France, Germany and elsewhere, is astonishing.
In this arena, America is, indeed No. 1. We don't have to be but, until we don't want to be, the death toll will continue to mount, and more innocent people will suffer.
Bob Murphy
Barre Town
