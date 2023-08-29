The commentary by Joe Buccino was so well written that I continued to read. His message is unexceptional: Newspapers are important, must be accurate, and held accountable when not.

Reporters and editors at The New York Times lose coveted jobs for one story that got it wrong. Talented men and women know the firing will be merciless, but even more sobering is the account in which the parties are quoted, in print, that often follows. That impending sword constrains ambition and why talented men and women seek a job at The Times. (See Jill Abramson, who was executive editor when she departed.)