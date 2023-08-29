The commentary by Joe Buccino was so well written that I continued to read. His message is unexceptional: Newspapers are important, must be accurate, and held accountable when not.
Reporters and editors at The New York Times lose coveted jobs for one story that got it wrong. Talented men and women know the firing will be merciless, but even more sobering is the account in which the parties are quoted, in print, that often follows. That impending sword constrains ambition and why talented men and women seek a job at The Times. (See Jill Abramson, who was executive editor when she departed.)
Still, newspaper readers have a responsibility, which is not to be credulous or naïve. A reader should be skeptical, and do what was impossible to do before the 1980s. Enter a name or title on Wikipedia, in this instance, “Joe Buccino,” and the title of his book on the Tet Offensive, out next year. He’s “Colonel Joe Buccino” and the battle happened in 1968. That’s 65 years ago. Is he writing from personal experience or is he “retired” in rank? In pictures, he wears a dress uniform and has dark hair. Thinking of what the reader wants to know, the editor won’t speculate but instead, will send the reporter to come back with answers.