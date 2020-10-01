I am appealing to all who may have voted Republican in the last election but who are unhappy with our current president, to vote for his opponent.
I have heard several well-known Republicans say they cannot vote for Trump this year but instead, will write in another candidate. This is wasting your vote.
Instead, vote against our president by voting Democratic even if you have to hold your nose to do so. We need to ensure this president will not have a second term. If the election is close, it may end up in the Supreme Court and we all know how that will turn out. The Democratic candidate needs wins by a landslide so there will not be turmoil in our nation.
If you are voting absentee, please put a stamp on your mail-in ballot so it goes first class, not bulk mail. It will speed up delivery.
Kit Hood
Sharon
