The Roberts' Supreme Court has done what every parent has done — tell their children to do what they say and not what they do. The Supreme Court's job is to decipher and apply the law. The Supreme Court's job is not to live a rule-free existence. Trust is important and that is why America has a separation of powers, including the judiciary. The "separation of powers" has a purpose — that we each feel we can get, or at least attempt to get, a fair shake. The "separation of powers" purpose is not to hide ill behavior of the executive, the legislative or the judicial branch of our government.
Ronald Grande
(0) comments
