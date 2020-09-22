Barre City Council passed a resolution on June 30 stating the ongoing dynamics within our community, state and nation that have allowed racism, sexism, ableism and other forms of injustice and oppression to continue. In conjunction with the resolution, the city has established a Diversity and Equity Committee to review city policies and related state legislation to address discrimination and bias. Some have tried to associate these types of committees with one specific movement or another, but the practice of involving people from a range of socioeconomic or ethnic backgrounds with different genders and sexual orientations is needed to be fair and impartial.
The newly formed committee has had two meetings. The first was to set up protocols, elect officers and begin exploring priorities set forth by Council action. The second was to discuss materials the committee has been sharing and studying for the purpose of discovering how other Vermont communities have taken up this effort. Some areas are way ahead of Barre City on this, and it will serve to assist in forming a plan for our community. The committee has reviewed several documents, including “Planning for Equity Policy Guide” by the American Planning Association, the City of Burlington Diversity and Equity Strategic Plan and Barre City-specific statistics from several sources, including the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, U.S. census and data from other relevant Vermont departments.
Currently, the meetings are held on Zoom and the agendas, minutes and meeting times can be found on the city’s website. This public process will allow residents to access the committee to ask questions, participate, track progress and get more information.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre
