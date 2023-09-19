My frustration level hit its highest point (I thought) during the next to last game of a very tense match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament when I heard John McEnroe announce that, in a couple minutes, the TV feed would be transferred to ABC. I had to wait for the evening news to learn the winner because DISH does not air ABC anymore. (It is still negotiating the contract?)

The following Monday, there was no NBC, only a “talking head” telling us the contract with Hearst had expired and “good-faith” negotiations are ongoing. I have my after-dinner coffee with "Jeopardy" on NBC. And does Hearst really need another gazillion dollars?