My frustration level hit its highest point (I thought) during the next to last game of a very tense match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament when I heard John McEnroe announce that, in a couple minutes, the TV feed would be transferred to ABC. I had to wait for the evening news to learn the winner because DISH does not air ABC anymore. (It is still negotiating the contract?)
The following Monday, there was no NBC, only a “talking head” telling us the contract with Hearst had expired and “good-faith” negotiations are ongoing. I have my after-dinner coffee with "Jeopardy" on NBC. And does Hearst really need another gazillion dollars?
I am aware none of this is life-threatening, and there are personal and global problems of much greater need and importance. My gripe is that, when I signed on as a DISH customer, the package I bought was at a certain cost, with periodic increases to be understood.
Suddenly, DISH no longer broadcasts NESN, and so the Red Sox games were gone, locally blacked out by other channels. My bill was not reduced, though, and the techie said NESN is the most expensive channel. Next to go was ABC, including local news and some favorite programs. Still no decrease in my bill, in fact there have been two increases. I’m waiting for the next bill to see if there is a decrease.
Most likely, I could get another provider. It should not take years to negotiate a contract, and why is there not a discount for downsizing my original purchase?