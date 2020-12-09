The "Vermont Patriots" mask-less, non-distancing rally makes me ask: Who names these groups? Apparently, the non-truthers will continue to spread illness along with misinformation. Coincidentally today, the Washington Post asked "Americans used to sacrifice for the public good. What happened?"
"Why we’re having such trouble taking simple steps to stop the coronavirus."
Personally, I am tired of seeing disrespect for science, facts, the truth, the Constitution and human life — as the death toll daily sky-rockets — being wrapped in the flag. As a retired critical-care nurse, I am horrified. As a Vermonter, I am disgusted. As a human being, I weep.
Michael Meninger
Worcester
