Imagine, if you will, a lonely, middle school level, substitute teacher with classroom management skills rated in the low zeroes. Now imagine that poor soul also having to spend several days with young teenagers and having to discuss sexual reproductive organs.
That was me some 15 years ago, and I'll complete this short tale, but first I want to assure you this is a success story and why I think the use of "person who produces eggs" and "person who produces sperm" in the context of a health education makes eminent sense.
Anyway, when I entered the health class on the first day, I entered a room full of students who had already created mostly realistic models of disembodied human reproductive organs. The boys (sic) had built egg-producing organs, and the girls (sic) built the sperm-producing version.
We talked about health and biology for the full three days I was visiting that class and room. The removal of the organs from any other young teen context meant the focus was almost entirely on body changes and how the reproductive system works. I say "almost" because, yes, a mind is a terrible thing to waste, but so is at least some humor.
I truly believe disembodying the egg-producing and sperm-producing helped the students much more than myself, and I can assure you preparation immensely helped me do my job.
