I want to thank Rosemary Lynn Averill for her letter on Critical Race Theory. I am not sure CRT can resolve our problems in this country, but I am sure Ms. Averill would acknowledge there are many flawed, shameful and racist elements in our history.
While I don't think they add up to our being irredeemable, I do believe dealing with them starts with being really honest with ourselves about what those elements were, and are.
I think CRT suggests the inequality many folks have experienced is not so much the product of our laws but rather, is created by more subtle dynamics built into our society. To deal with the continuing problem of racism requires us to look very carefully at what those dynamics are and where they can be changed.
Ms. Averill is correct in pointing out that we all agree we are all created equal, and we should not be approached on the basis of the color of our skin, but on our character. Perhaps that idea is a good place to start in our conversations about CRT.
Kirk Gardner
Montpelier
