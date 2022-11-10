We were extremely disappointed to read your recent article “Family claims discrimination in federal lawsuit” about the discrimination lawsuit filed against Randolph Union High School by the parents of a cisgender student who bullied a transgender student.
The author, Mike Donoghue, uses several transphobic phrases to describe the transgender student. For example, “biologically teenage male” sounds scientific on the surface; however, the impact of the phrase is to discriminate against transgender women/girls and nonbinary transfeminine people. The article allows the parents and legal team who filed the lawsuit to further harass the transgender student by misgendering her (referring to her by terms not corresponding with the student’s actual gender). Mr. Donoghue made the choice to quote Mr. Allen and his lawyers directly instead of paraphrasing their statements using correct she/her pronouns and “daughter” for the transgender student. Mr. Donoghue’s article normalizes transphobic rhetoric and makes Vermont a more dangerous place for transgender kids.
