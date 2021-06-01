Discrimination
This poem was written by three Montpelier homeschoolers, Evan Benoit (Grade 7), Alex Clark (Grade 6), Adim Benoit (Grade 3), in memory of George Floyd. They wanted to share it with bigger community. I hope your publication can help us with that.
Discrimination
Discrimination,
Not imagination.
It happens in this nation.
White people would grin
At an African American.
An American Latin
Always felt flattened.
They were never prepared
To get compared
To Black human beings
And even some Europeans.
Black Lives Matter
Started after the attacker
Had killed George Floyd
To create a big void
In the social mind
Because we were blind
To not see discrimination,
Thinking it’s just imagination.
Olga Benoit
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.