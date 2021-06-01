Discrimination

This poem was written by three Montpelier homeschoolers, Evan Benoit (Grade 7), Alex Clark (Grade 6), Adim Benoit (Grade 3), in memory of George Floyd. They wanted to share it with bigger community. I hope your publication can help us with that.

Discrimination

Discrimination,

Not imagination.

It happens in this nation.

White people would grin

At an African American.

An American Latin

Always felt flattened.

They were never prepared

To get compared

To Black human beings

And even some Europeans.

Black Lives Matter

Started after the attacker

Had killed George Floyd

To create a big void

In the social mind

Because we were blind

To not see discrimination,

Thinking it’s just imagination.

Olga Benoit

Montpelier

