I was very saddened to read the story in the Weekend Rutland Herald about the young man living in Rutland and harboring such antisemitic feelings. Although I am not Jewish, I do know several Jewish men who are good friends of mine. They are role models of masculinity, kindness and compassion. They embrace knowledge, self improvement, family, country and the environment. If this young man would reach out, I could introduce him to some Jewish folks who could help him become the best version of himself: to become a man who loves his fellow man and is loved in return.
Mark Brown
Bomoseen
