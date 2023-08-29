I want to express my sincerest thanks for the those FEMA and SBA individuals who are supporting those of us affected by the recent floods.

A couple of weeks ago, when I met with FEMA and SBA staff in Ludlow and Rutland, I experienced them to be exceedingly responsive, engaged and helpful beyond expectations. They provided important information regarding the damage at the house and also for New Thought Vermont, the nonprofit organization in Weston.