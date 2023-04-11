I was saddened to hear that Judy Heumann died unexpectedly on March 4. Saddened further by the knowledge that most people don’t know who she was and what she accomplished. Judy contracted polio at 18 months old and lived her life as a wheelchair user. She certainly left her mark on society as an activist in the disability rights movement and mother of the independent living movement.
When Joseph Shapiro interviewed Judy for his first story on disability rights in 1987, the magazine’s editors didn’t run the story because they found Judy’s views unbelievable. Judy said way back then, "Disability only becomes a tragedy when society fails to provide the things we need to lead our lives — job opportunities or barrier-free buildings, for example. It is not a tragedy to me that I'm living in a wheelchair."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.