Please add my name to the growing number of Dennis Jensen fans who want his weekly column back. As others, like Tom Haley, have written, there are many of us who do not hunt or fish but really appreciate Dennis’s columns.
I hunted only a handful of times in my youth and occasionally go fishing. But I love the great outdoors and learning about wild animals and enjoy hearing and reading stories from folks who hunt and fish. That includes reading the very interesting and thought-provoking articles penned by Jensen.
The Herald is in a state where hunting and fishing is still a valued tradition. The Herald needs to support that tradition, which includes keeping content from a high-caliber, outdoor writer like Dennis Jensen coming regularly. Some other reasons: Hunters help reduce dangerous deer/vehicle collisions and minimize their chomping on our carefully tended flowers, vegetables and trees. Writers like Jensen help promote hunting and inform non-hunters about outdoor safety concerns from animals like bears getting access to food from humans. Finally, his columns help us all, whether we hunt and fish or not, appreciate our time outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.