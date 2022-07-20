We Democrats only have ourselves to blame for the Dobbs decision overturning Roe. In 2013, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., ended the filibuster so President Obama could fill the courts unencumbered by Republicans. If Reid hadn’t killed the filibuster, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett would have been non-starters, and Roe v. Wade would still be law.
If Ruth Bader Ginsburg had retired during the Obama administration, she could have been replaced with a liberal justice. Instead, she died during the Trump administration and was replaced by Amy Coney Barrett, who voted to overturn Roe.
Last but not least, if Hillary Clinton’s inept 2016 campaign had heeded the warnings of her husband not to ignore working-class voters in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, she would have won — and Roe v. Wade would still be the law. Stop blaming Republicans. This was a Democratic disaster aided and abetted by Harry Reid, RBG and Hillary Clinton’s shortsightedness and arrogance.
Connie Mayo
Ludlow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.